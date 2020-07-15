DMV Giving Extensions to Senior Drivers with Expiring Licenses

As of July 13, the California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is giving automatic one-year extensions to drivers at the age of 70 or older to renew their driver’s license.

The extension applies to Seniors with a noncommercial driver’s license with expiration dates between March 1 and December 31, 2020 are now valid through December 31, 2021.

The announcement was made to help seniors avoid or delay a visit to a DMV office during the current COVID-19 crisis.

State law requires drivers at age 70 or older to visit a DMV field office to renew their licenses but the DMV has the authority to issue extensions if needed. The DMV had previously provided 120-day extensions to senior drivers with noncommercial driver licenses from March to July.

An online option is now available for seniors wanting to document their extensions through the DMV’s Virtual Field Office. They can request a free temporary paper extension, though it not necessary to drive. Drivers with suspended licenses are not eligible.

For senior drivers with commercial licenses with expiration dates between March and September are extended to September 30 which is in line with federal guidelines.

For more information, visit www.ca.dmv.gov.