Disaster CalFresh Program to Help Creek Fire Victims

In response to the Creek Fire as well as other fires burning across the state, Disaster CalFresh (Disaster Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program – DSNAP), is available for victims who have been impacted the fire.

Whether victims lived or worked in the impacted area, the CalFresh program will provide temporary food benefits who are not eligible for regular CalFresh benefits at the time of the fire.

The benefits will also help if victim/s who had expenses during evacuation or loss of income from employment due to the Creek Fire.

The Creek Fire is still burning, currently at 379,895 acres burned with 78 percent containment as of November 16, 2020.

To be eligible for Disaster CalFresh:

Spent money because of the wildfire, including paying for hotel, gas or other evacuation expenses; or

Lost food because of the wildfire or related power outage; or

Lost money from work because of the wildfire; or

Spent money because of damage to your home or business.

Victims must have lived or worked in Fresno County between September 4 and October 3, 2020.

Disaster CalFresh is primarily phone operated but online applications are available as well. The application process includes a phone interview and submission of proof of identity. No social security number is required to apply.

To apply for the benefits, victims will have to call 1 (855) 832-8082 or apply online at www.mybenefitscalwin.org for Fresno. Eligible applicants must apply from November 16 through November 20, 2020.