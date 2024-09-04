Disagreement over $40 leads to one man dead and another arrested

September 4, 2024 – A homeless man is dead after being attacked by another man in a Clovis park last week. On August 27, 2024, Clovis Police officers responded to Bicentennial Park at Sunnyside/Sierra for a report of an injured person.

Officers found an adult man unresponsive on the ground and he was transported to the hospital for injuries to his head and face.

The investigation by officers and detectives led them to the suspect, also homeless, and discovered that the suspect punched the victim in the face over owing him $40. The victim fell to the ground and sustained critical injuries on the day of the incident.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Adrian Mondragon and on August 29, Mondragon was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony assault charges.

On August 30, the victim sadly passed away at the hospital from his injuries and has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as 52-year-old John Chandler.

Detectives are working with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to file all appropriate charges.