Dinner Theatre Receives Enthusiastic Response in Old Town

CenterStage Clovis presented their debut dinner theatre cabaret show, Broadway Then & Now, to a sold-out crowd on November 7, 2019, at DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant in Old Town. It was a night of good food and excellent entertainment.

Before the show, guests purchased dinner from a special menu that included appetizers, soups, salads, and Italian entrees. Unique libations were created by DiCicco’s just for this occasion.

The Cabaret began at 7:30 p.m. and was emceed by Darren Tharp and Jonathan Hogan. Four talented CenterStage performers: Naomi Rhodus, Peter Allwine, Sarah Rosenthal, and Darren Tharp delivered spirited, humorous, and, at times, emotional performances. Dakota Simpson took command of the live music accompaniment.

During the Cabaret, Rhodus had the audience laughing with “Stupid with Love”; Allwine captured their emotions with “My Corner of the Sky.”

Rosenthal performed “Wait for You” from Ghost, the Musical, and Tharp belted out “Betrayed” from The Producers.

Special guest Catt John, a veteran Broadway and cabaret performer and musician originally from the Bay Area, put on a delightful and light-hearted performance about the challenges of auditioning and working in musical theater. Her renditions of “When You Got It, Flaunt It” and “I Can Hear the Bells” showcased her talent for comedy. She exuberantly included the audience by inviting several members onto the stage and performing with them.

If you were unable to get a seat at the November dinner theatre, never fear, there are more opportunities ahead.

Thursday, December 12, 2019, CenterStage will celebrate the holiday season with a new set of performers and an acapella quartet. This family-friendly event is sure to put you in a holiday mood. Reservations with DiCicco’s are recommended if you wish to purchase dinner.

CenterStage Dinner Theatre will take a break in January 2020 but will return on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Rat Pack Reloaded, followed by March 5, 2020, with Improv Night.

All dinner theatre events will be hosted at DiCicco’s in Old Town. Tickets for the shows will be available online soon. Due to the intimate nature of Cabaret and the size of the lounge at DiCicco’s, a minimal number of seats are available. Tickets are $15 online or at the door and are for the Cabaret only. Curtain time is at 7:30 p.m.

CenterStage Clovis Community Theater has been a well respected Clovis institution for almost 30 years. It is supported through community donations, sponsors, and theater box office revenues.

Profits from the show will benefit efforts to continue to bring high-quality musical theater to the Clovis community and to serve young artists in the area looking to advance their theater arts experience. More information about CenterStage Clovis is available at www.centerstageclovis.com or by calling (559) 323-8744.