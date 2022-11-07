Denim & Diamonds: A Soroptimist Tradition Returns

Soroptimist International of Clovis celebrated another fun – and successful – Denim & Diamonds fundraiser on October 21, 2022, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

“We were delighted with the turnout and generosity of attendees!” reported Linda Gillis, an event organizer.

Armstrong Urgent Care and the State Center Community College District were recognized as the evening’s “Diamond” sponsors. Each hosted a premium table.

“Denim” table sponsors included the James and Rachel Bennett Family, Selah Rejuvenation, Clovis Gunite-Materials, Inc., and El Rio Reyes Construction Trust.

A wide variety of silent and live auction items caught the attention of bidders, many of whom looked forward to finding the perfect holiday gift. Over fifty businesses in the community donated everything from services, gift cards, jewelry, gift baskets, wine, home items, art, books, and savory treats. Delicious desserts on display tempted anyone with a sweet tooth.

Auctioneer Steve San Sebastian led the live auction, showcasing vacation getaways and unique services.

The Clovis Kiwanis prepared a delicious tri-tip dinner. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed line dancing to the live music by the band Country Rewind.

Lilly Kier, a candidate for the 2023 Rodeo Queen, was presented as representing Soroptimist International of Clovis. Kier is 19 years old and a junior at Fresno State majoring in agriculture business.

The volunteer global Soroptimist organization provides girls and women access to the training and education they need to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Soroptimist Dream programs: Dream It Be It: Career Support for Girls and Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. In addition, the Clovis chapter works with the Marjoree Mason Center, Evangel Home, Family Healing Center, CUSD Kids in Transition, and San Joaquin College of Law Scholarship, among others.

The 2023 Denim & Diamonds is planned for Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Clovis Veterans’ Memorial District Liberty Ballroom.

If you are interested in learning more about the Clovis branch of Soroptimist International, please visit siclovis.org.