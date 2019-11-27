“Denim and Diamonds” Goes Festive for December

The Annual Soroptimist International Clovis Denim and Diamonds Dinner and Auction will be putting on a holiday face for its Thursday, December 5, 2019 appearance at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Liberty Ballroom. The “Holiday Special” version will include a delicious dinner by the Clovis Kiwanis, a wide variety of live and silent auction items, and the popular table dessert raffle. Doors open at 5:30 pm, dinner is at 6:30.

If you haven’t already done so, there is still the opportunity to purchase tickets before the event. Tickets are $65 ($75 at the door) and may be purchased at A Book Barn on Clovis Avenue at 7th Street, 559 297-9052 or email siclovis2015@gmail.com. Credit cards are accepted; only a few tickets can be accommodated at the door.

Soroptimist (pronounced suh-rop-tuh-mist) means “best for women.” Women at their best, helping other women to be their best. It’s a volunteer organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls through financial scholarships and educational programs. Denim and Diamonds is the organization’s major fundraiser.

“Proceeds will benefit the Clovis Marjaree Mason Safehouse, ‘Live Your Dream’ and ‘Dream It – Be It,’ Soroptimist award programs for women and girls,” said Judith Preuss, Chairman of Denim and Diamonds.

The “Dream It – Be It” conference is for high school girls and provides tangible strategies for accomplishing career goals.

“The next one will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Clovis High School,” said Soroptimist, Linda Gillis. “All of the CUSD high schools, Sierra High and Memorial High, will be invited to the event in February.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Soroptimist International of Clovis is welcome to attend a meeting as a guest. The meeting location is the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th Street, Room A, at 6 pm on the first Tuesday of the month. Program meetings are on the third Tuesdays at noon at A Book Barn, 640 Clovis Ave.

To donate or to become a member, visit www.siclovis.org or email siclovis2015@gmail.com.