DeChambeau Continues Successful Season with Win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Clovis East High product and PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau capped off a stellar weekend of play as he captured a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

DeChambeau had a score of no higher than 67 in all four rounds of the event at the Detroit Golf Club, finishing 23-under-par. The tournament featured a $7.5 million purse.

The victory is DeChambeau’s sixth career on the PGA Tour. It marks his fourth straight PGA Tour season with a win. Dechambeau debuted as an amateur on the tour in 2015.

He has finished in the top eight in all four tour events since play resumed following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeChambeau is now one of the betting favorites to win all three of golf’s scheduled majors the rest of the year, including the PGA Championship, the Masters and the US Open.

He built up quite a resume before even making it to the professional ranks, winning the California State Junior Championship at age 16 in 2010. After graduating from Clovis East High School in 2012, Dechambeau received a scholarship to attend Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

In 2015 while at SMU, DeChambeau became the first from the school to win a NCAA Individual Championship, recording a score of 280 to win by one stroke. He went on to win the US Amateur Title in August of that year.