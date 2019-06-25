Dave’s Not Here: Foo Fighters tribute entertains crowd at Sierra Nights Live

June 20, was the third Thursday in June. What does that mean? Sierra Nights Live, of course.

The pleasant temperatures ensured a good turnout for the band, Dave’s Not Here: Foo Fighters Tribute. (For those who might not know, Foo Fighters is a Seattle, Washington, rock band that was founded in the mid-1990s by former Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl. The name, Foo Fighters, comes from what allied pilots during WWII called aerial phenomena and UFOs.)

The band, Dave’s Not Here, came about in 2015 as a tribute band to the Foo Fighters and to play their hit songs.

“I like to take a break from work and sort of recharge for the weekend,” said Mandy Collins, who has the day off before returning to her retail job on Friday. “This is great- I can relax a little, listen to music, hang out with friends, grab something good to eat.”

For ten years, from May-August, Sierra Vista Mall has hosted the popular free concerts on the first and third Thursday of the month. Concerts start at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. The community park, by the Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 Movie Theater, has plenty of room to set up chairs, blankets or whatever you need to be comfortable. You can pick up something delicious to eat and a cold beverage from the varied restaurants or vendors in the area.

The Michelob Ultra Beer Garden is a big hit with those over twenty-one years of age. The Blaze 105.1, has something fun for kids.

There’s no charge for music, dancing, giveaways or a good time. Couples and families enjoy being outside and relaxing together.

“My little ones like to run around, burn off energy,” said Sandy Miller of her 6-year-old and 4-year-old daughters. “The music is new to them and they like seeing different people and just getting outside for a while. I just hope I can keep up with them!”

If you haven’t experienced Sierra Nights Live, there are three more opportunities. (July only has one concert scheduled as July 4 falls on the first Thursday this year.)

SIERRA NIGHTS LIVE SCHEDULE:

July 18: Big Elk Rock Band – 70’s, 80’s 90’s and Today

August 1: The Aviators – 70’s, 80’s Rock n’ Roll

August 15: Jaded – 80’s to Today

Sierra Vista Mall located on the southeast corner of Clovis and Shaw Avenues For more information on this and other events check the website at www.sierravistamall.com or call (559) 299-0660.