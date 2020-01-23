Cyber Tip Leads to Arrest of Clovis Man for Possession of Child Porn

This Thursday afternoon on January 23, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) arrested 68 year old Clovis resident, Mark Forney for possession of child pornography.

The warrant was issued after ICAC received a cyber tip which led authorities to Forney’s residence on Richert Avenue, a block away from Gettysburg Elementary.

During the search, electronic devices containing child pornography was found and confiscated.

Forney works in the maintenance department at Community Regional Medical Center.

The 68 year old is currently being held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Bail has been set at $20,000.

Detectives also has arrested 29 year old Louis Tusing from Fresno for child pornography charges this afternoon.

Both of the arrests are not related.