CVMD to Serve as Assistant Center for Creek Fire Victims

Effective Monday, Sept. 21, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will serve as a multi-agency Local Assistance Center (LAC) to support Creek Fire victims in an announcement by Fresno County.

The LAC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The center will provide a one-stop shop to help displaced mountain residents with resources from local and state agencies.

The available resources and services include health, mental health, social services, critical document replacement, economic recovery and financial, motor vehicle services, and Red Cross.

Social distancing and health guidelines will be in place at the LAC.