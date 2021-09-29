CVMD Receives Award at CDSA’s Annual Conference

Clovis Veterans Memorial District received the 2021 CSDA Public Outreach and Advocacy Award.

This year, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, the California Special Districts Association’s (CSDA) Annual Conference and Exhibitor Showcase held their 51st award ceremony in Monterey.

There is a range of awards given out during the ceremony acknowledging achievements in various areas for both individuals and districts.

These awards give tribute to public outreach opportunities, leadership, and innovation.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, CVMD, won the small district category award for their ‘Exceptional Public Outreach and Advocacy.’

This award is bestowed upon organizations that demonstrate extraordinary commitment and engagement to the people they serve.

The event that led to this award was the CVMD’s Salute to Patriots and Military Signing Day.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District website states that “Our mission is to provide a permanent living memorial honoring the U.S. Military and Veterans [and] to provide facilities and support programs to promote a legacy of service for preserving our community and country’s ideals.”

This organization is directed by an elected board of directors that has been serving the community since June 11, 1946.

If interested in hearing more about the organization, they have public board meetings that are held on the first Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at 808 4th Street in Clovis.