CVMD Presents Check to Clovis Boys and Girls Club

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District presented a check for $876 to the Clovis Boys and Girls Club Feb. 20.

The CVMD raised the funds at its Sweetheart Dance, which took place at the CVMD Feb. 9.

Club Director Aundree Rodriguez said the funds would be used to purchase much needed supplies for children.

“It helps us buy things that we need to buy. We don’t always need to get new furniture, we have a budget, it’s not too big so any extra funds is a big help,” Rodriguez said.

Before the check was presented, CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios spoke to the children about the importance of community service. He also introduced them to a few veterans who were present.

“It was great they got to interact with veterans, which is not an everyday thing. It was really nice for them to get to do that,” Rodriguez said.

Dave Richey of AMVETS said it was an honor to help fundraise for the club.

“It’s really an honor, it’s awesome to see the kids have a place to go and I’m honored to have the ability to provide funding for what they do and for the Boys and Girls Club,” Richey said.

Rios said that fundraising for the club is another example of veterans continuing to serve their community, even after they retire.

“Our veterans serve our country to protect our way of life, and now that they have retired, they continue to protect that way of life by investing in our next generation and making sure this is a great community to live in,” Rios said. “In word and deed, this is one small token and what we hope is that more folks in the community take the challenge to look around and see what need this community has to be the best community live in.”

The Clovis club is just one of the 16 Boys and Girls Clubs in Fresno county. The Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to providing safe and positive places for children to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.