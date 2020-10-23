CVMD Hosts Halloween Display Event

Beginning today through October 31, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be hosting their Halloween Spooktacular Display.

Due to Covid-19 health guidelines, CVMD had to cancel their annual Halloween Spooktacular. Previous years, hundreds of families would come in costume to enjoy the music, food, and entertainment.

For this event, residents can drive through from 4th Street to Veterans Parkway and view their festive displays matched with spooky Halloween music.

For more information, you can contact (559) 299-0471.