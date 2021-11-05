CVMD Announces 4th Grade Winners for Art Contest

By
Karl Cooke
-

As we move up the grades for the annual Veterans Day Art Contest, the fourth grader winners have been announced. 

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”. 

The placements for the fourth grade category are as follows:

  • 1st place: Aydin Razzaqi- Fugman Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Alicia Delgado- Cedarwood Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Drake Nenadov- Garfield Elementary

Honorable Mentions: Zakariya Siddiqui of Fugman Elementary and Lianu Martinez of Jefferson Elementary

To view the pictures of all participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the fifth grade category winners are announced.

Karl Cooke
I am 27 years old, born and raised in Fresno, California. I am the youngest of 4 kids and am a full time student at Fresno State University. I am happily engaged to be married to my fiance Daniella. My favorite sports teams are the L.A Rams, Dodgers and Lakers. I have two dogs and one cat. I have my own podcast called “The Two Minute Warning” Podcast that you can listen to on any platform that you listen to your podcasts.