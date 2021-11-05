CVMD Announces 4th Grade Winners for Art Contest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As we move up the grades for the annual Veterans Day Art Contest, the fourth grader winners have been announced.

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”.

The placements for the fourth grade category are as follows:

1st place: Aydin Razzaqi- Fugman Elementary

2nd Place: Alicia Delgado- Cedarwood Elementary

3rd Place: Drake Nenadov- Garfield Elementary

Honorable Mentions: Zakariya Siddiqui of Fugman Elementary and Lianu Martinez of Jefferson Elementary

To view the pictures of all participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the fifth grade category winners are announced.