CUSD Warns Students About Consequences of Threatening Posts

To raise awareness among teens about the impact and consequences of making or sharing a threatening post on social media, Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has partnered with Fresno, Central and Sanger unified school districts, Clovis Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Department and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to create a Public Service Announcement.

Last year, five local high school students were arrested after they posted threatening images to social media sites, in a one week span. After just a single post, the lives of these students and their families were forever changed.

Unfortunately, in the past years it’s a situation that has played out across the Valley and the nation with too great a frequency.

The 30-second PSA will air on local media and social media channels. The goal is to educate students about the risks posed by irresponsible use of the Internet.

CUSD is also encouraging parents to join in raising awareness and to be a part of proactive efforts to help their children use their social media accounts in a safe and responsible way.