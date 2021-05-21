CUSD Update Face Covering Requirements for Outdoors

Clovis Unified announced earlier today that masks may be removed by students, faculty, and visitors in certain outdoor situations.

This new update will be effective beginning Friday, May 21.

The announcement comes as a result of the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and the improvement of COVID-19 infections across the state.

When outdoors, students, faculty, and visitors will be able to remove their face coverings as long as they can maintain 6 feet or more in physical distance. A mask will only be required if the person is attending a large/crowded outdoor event.

The California Department of Public Health does still require mask coverings to be worn when indoors regardless if the person is vaccinated or not.

Students that are involved in athletics and VAPA programs will continue to follow state health guidelines that are in place.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Fresno County Department of Public Health, and CalOSHA, face covering requirements are continuing to be modified.

CUSD also stated that due to the evolving face covering policies and the upcoming graduation ceremonies, they will be working with the FCDPH to ensure they provide the latest updates to students, faculty, and families.

For more information, visit www.cusd.com.