CUSD to Submit Waiver for In-Class Instruction

Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) held a board meeting to discuss the reopening of schools on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell began the discussion by letting concerned parents talk before the presentation.

Four phone and seven in-person comments were heard, with the majority of them urging the board to bring back in-person classes. Only one comment urged the board to look into not restarting in-person classes for secondary schools because it would be too difficult of an adjustment for students to go back in the middle of the semester.

Another caller said that she wants the board to go back to in-person instruction, but to do it right because they do not want to go back to distance learning.

Once all the public comments were made, Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson led a presentation on school reopening and the submission of waivers for in-person classes.

Anderson said due to the current down trend of positivity rate it might be possible that Fresno County will be on Red Tier, which means they will be allowed to open schools. Anderson also mentioned that because the county is under 14 percent of infection rate, they are allowed to apply for a waiver to open schools.

Anderson said that in-person learning in any format that they are considering will have different challenges and opportunities for both secondary and elementary students. He mentioned classes will not look the same as before COVID-19, but will be better than online.

“As we look towards the future and an eventual transition into in-person instruction, we have some processes and work ahead of us,” Anderson said.

Anderson gave some guidelines that will be in effect when in-person classes resume.

Teachers will be in front of students teaching, but will not be allowed to roam the classroom in order to keep the six feet distance. Students and teachers will be required to wear a mask during class, but will be allowed breaks outside to take masks off. Teachers will not be allowed to have small groups of students gather because of the distance requirement.

“Even with all the improved numbers we are seeing it doesn’t diminish the need for all safety protocols to be in place,” Anderson said. “Bringing students back for a full five-day instructional model is not possible at this time.”

Michael Johnson, Associate Superintendent of Administrative Services, talked about what a Hybrid-model schedule will look like for students.

Johnson said that no matter if numbers go up, if schools are open they will remain open. However, if the positivity rate goes up school will need to have more testing available for students.

Board member Steven G. Fogg asked if the state or the school had the final decision on when to close school if the infection on a school is too high.

O’Farrell said that the schools hold the decision, but that the government has given guidelines on parameters and how to proceed if infections get too high. She also mentioned that they will try to shut down a class or a school, but not the district.

Berry Jager, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, spoke about the road back to in-person learning with the new hybrid model.

Jager says there will be fewer kids on campus and there will also be a limit of on campus visitors.

He mentioned that face coverings will be required and that temperature checks and health screenings will be provided upon entering the school. There will be more cleaning and disinfecting on all schools and there will also be student traffic flows to keep distance and discourage gatherings.

The district will require masks, but only be recommended for TK-2 grade students and required for students 3-12. There will be exemptions for students who have health problems and can’t wear a mask.

Board member Tiffany Stoker Madsen asked if he could clarify what fewer students in the classroom would mean.

Jager said that per the department of public health guidelines only 16 students will be allowed to be in a classroom at any time.

Fogg asked if it was a guideline or a requirement and O’Farrell said that due to the requirement of not being able to have students closer than six feet they can’t fit any more than 16 students in a classroom.

Jager went on to say that this hybrid schedule will have more of an impact on secondary students than it will on elementary students.

Associate Superintendent of School Leadership Corrine Folmer, talked about the timeline of bringing back students to the classroom. Folmer mentioned that by early October, parents will be able to opt for an in-person hybrid or online-based class for their children.

By mid to late October class schedules and teacher assignments will be updated for students. First to come back to in-person learning will be elementary students by the first week of November and second week of November for secondary students.

Board member Ginny L. Hovsepian said that it seems that the master schedule is going to be more difficult to make for the secondary level than the elementary level. Folmer said that there is a lot of work to be done by the staff to make the schedule work with the number of students allowed in the classroom.

Next up on the presentation was Buchanan High School principal Joe Aiello, who talked about the secondary level of the hybrid model.

Aiello said hybrid classes will not be traditional classes, teachers and students will be restricted in the classroom. Aiello mentioned that the majority of the classes in his high school are made up of 36 students and that there will be a four student disparity during hybrid classes.

They will have to find new classrooms for about 68 students for every class that is taught in the school. Aiello said that meant students will have to change class mid semester creating more problems for students.

Aiello also mentioned that in a hybrid model there will have to be a different day of attendance for every student whether it is a Monday and Wednesday or a Tuesday and Thursday.

After Aiello, Faculty Senate President Duane Goudy talked about what teachers want when returning to classes. Goudy says all teachers are looking at how safely it is to potentially come back in the classroom.

“It boils down to safety guidelines,” Goudy said. “The process we are going to go through with our students, our employees…and our parents and community that’s the most important part.”

Goudy mentioned that it is imperative to have as many people involved in the guideline process, because this will affect more people than just students and teachers.

After the presentation board member Chris Casado talked about the parents rights to have a choice of in-person or online learning for their child.

“The board respects the rights for parents and our employees to have a choice.” Casado said.

Casado put forth the motion items to submit a waiver application to the county health officer to provide in-person instruction, the motion was approved unanimously. Fogg asked to have a special board meeting once the waivers have been approved or denied.