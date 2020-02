Clovis Unified School District is hosting Native American Indian Family Night on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020.

The event is free to CUSD students and families and will begin 5:30 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on 808 Fourth St.

The family night includes activities, dinner, performers, and a presentation “Journeys from the Past.” A College and Community Resource Fair will also be taking place at 7:30 p.m.

For information, please contact (559) 327-0667.