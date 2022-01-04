CUSD to enforce Masks Mandates

Clovis Unified School District announced Tuesday they will be enforcing a mask requirement through January 15th.

Representatives from CUSD announced that masks would be required at all schools in the district for both vaccinated and unvaccinated while indoors. Exceptions will be allowed if an individual is alone in an office or classroom, eating or drinking, or has an exemption filed with human resources.

The release states that the mask requirement includes public gatherings when interacting with Clovis Unified School District staff in places such as lobby areas, or during public or parent meetings

Clovis Unified School District officials stated that these guidelines are in compliance with the regulations set by the California Department of Public Health.