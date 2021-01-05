CUSD Postpone Plans for the Return of Secondary Students

Clovis Unified School District is pausing their plans for the return of in-person learning for secondary students until mid-January.

This decision comes after California Governor Newsom’s announcement stating that TK-6 will only be allowed to return to school under the new guideline, the “Safe Schools for All Plans.”

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has advised all schools in the county to delay in-person learning for two weeks.

The guideline will affect secondary students and some TK-6 students who were scheduled to return to school on January 5. The date to return to on-campus learning has been moved to January 19.

Students who are already attending in-person learning are not affected.

In order to re-open, each school will be required to submit a safety plan to the state and local government. If the plan is approved, the school can re-open.

“A phased-in approach, encouraging our youngest and those most impacted to return first. Recent data shows transmission rates are lower among younger children,” said Newsom.

The governor also plans on investing $2 billion in school safety. The funds will pay for COVID-19 testing, new ventilation systems throughout the schools, and personal protection equipment.

“The last thing I want to do was write to you yet another change that may impact your child. I am compelled again to write with news of a temporary change in our plans based on new guidelines issued today from Fresno County Department of Public Health to all schools in Fresno County,” said Eimear O’Farrell, CUSD Superintendent.

“We’ve relied on the guidance from local and state officials to inform our decision-making. I recognize that yet another change in plans at this late date is frustrating and painful for staff and families. Changes, however, are necessary at times as we responsibly balance our community’s health and safety with educational purpose for which we exist,” continued O’Farrell.

CUSD will continue with services such as bussing transportation and food services as usual.