CUSD in the Rose Bowl Parade

Clovis Unified will be represented by 12 band students and one band director in the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade this Saturday on New Year’s Day, in Pasadena, Ca.

The Rose Bowl Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, is a New Year’s tradition that began in 1890. The parade marches five and a half miles down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena with many floral-decorated floats.

The event takes place before the annual college football bowl game called “The Rose Bowl.”

The students representing Clovis Unified will be part of a group called “Bands of America Honor Band”. The group consists of a 320-piece band, flag team, and dance team. The band is made up of 213 schools across 39 states.

Clovis North Educational Center Director of Bands, David Lesser expressed his excitement being part of this group representing Clovis Unified.

“I am very proud of all our students from CUSD who took the time to prepare an audition and were then accepted to participate,” Lesser said. “I can say without question being part of the National Honor Band in the Rose Parade will be life-changing for these students.”

The students participating in the parade are:

Cassandra Baber, Clovis North, Color Guard

Sarah Elsberry, Clovis North, Clarinet

Adam Garabedian, Clovis West, Trombone

Talia Hovsepian, Clovis West, Piccolo

Matthew Kerber, Clovis West, Alto Saxophone

Justin Lesser, Clovis North, Banner Carrier

Sarah Lesser, Clovis North, Color Guard

Samuel Lozano, Clovis West, Trumpet

Elizabeth Moua, Clovis North, Clarinet

Olivia Pavao, Clovis North, Color Guard

Avery Ramirez, Clovis East, Clarinet

Savannah Wightman, Clovis North, Piccolo

If you would like to watch these students march down Colorado Boulevard, the Rose Bowl Parade will air this Saturday at 8 a.m. on ABC.

To learn more about this event, you can visit the Tournament of Roses website at https://tournamentofroses.com/.