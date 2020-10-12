CUSD Hosts Virtual Forum for Parents on School Reopening

Clovis Unified School District and the Fresno County health officials hosted an online parent forum to discuss elementary students’ return to in-class instruction.

The forum covered questions parents may have regarding if schools are safe to return.

The waiver to allow TK-6 returning to school is still in a processing status, no word from state officials if it has been approved yet. Under the waiver, students will have in-person teaching regardless of falling back into the purple tier.

CUSD is determined to see elementary students back in school, with a hybrid schedule in place.

At least one day out of the school week, students will continue Zoom classes to practice online learning skills.

If a student should come down with COVID-19 symptoms, they are to quarantine for two weeks, missing in-person classes. They will have the option of social distance learning while in quarantine.

A child will not need to be quarantined and miss in-person learning if it is allergy-related coughing or sneezing. The quarantine will only be necessary if new or worsening symptoms occur, and a COVID-19 test will be encouraged. Regardless, students should stay home to avoid getting others sick from other illnesses.

All primary care offices and urgent care centers in Fresno County will provide Covid-19 testing.

Students are expected to wear a face mask instead of a face shield, and social distancing are the two main health guidelines to follow.

The Fresno County Public Health offers contact tracing for all CUSD health services and modified school districts for students and staff.

“If these are all implemented correctly, and everyone is playing on the same page, let me tell you there will not be any outbreaks. You may get a breakthrough case, but there will not be outbreaks,” says David Luchini, a Health Officer at Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Students are encouraged to get regular exercise to keep healthy. CUSD said this pathway is the best answer to help students’ not only educational but psychosocial development.