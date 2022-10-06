CUSD Honors Spring Athletes

At the latest Clovis Unified School Board meeting, a plethora of student-athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the spring season of the 2022 academic year.

Clovis, Clovis East, Clovis North, Clovis West, and Buchanan High Schools were all honored for separate athletic accomplishments that occurred during the spring season.

Clovis High had various representatives from their Softball and Track and Field teams, Clovis East had representatives from Badminton, Baseball, Boys Tennis and Track and Field, Clovis North represented Boys Golf, the Boys and Girls Swim Team, and Track and Field, Clovis West had Boys Volleyball present, and Buchanan High had Boys Tennis and both Boys and Girls Track and Field champions present.

Not only did Buchanan High win the first ever Division 1 Track and Field Championship, but they also went on to win the Masters Championship at a later stage. Buchanan High was then awarded the Supremacy Award for their accomplishments.

Buchanan High over the course of the entire 2021-2022 academic school year, won 8 TRAC Conference Championships, 6 CIF Central Section Championships, 2 CIF State Championships, had 3 individual CIF State Champions, and was the Cal-Hi Runner-Up for State Athletic School of the Year.

For these accomplishments they were awarded their 8th Athletic Supremacy Award in the past 10 years.

School Principal Omar Hemaidan spoke in front of the school board and called the Athletic Supremacy award an “extraordinary accomplishment,” while also being something that has been an “expectation at Buchanan.”

“Without our coaches dedication, we would not be standing here tonight.”

The board then also recognized the Steering Committees for the 2021-2022 CIF State Championship events that were held at CUSD arenas.

State Championships for Cross Country, Swim and Dive, and Track and Field events were all held within the bounds of CUSD during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Steering Committees were in charge of planning and presenting their respective arenas for these state championships.

The Steering Committee itself was filled with plenty of coaches of athletes who were honored during the special presentation portion of the meeting.

As Assistant Superintendent Steve France stated, “The amount of time that they spent preparing and running the championships is incredible. They truly care and are right for the brand every single day.”

The Steering Committee then shook the hands of each of the board members, as the honored student-athletes had done before them.