CUSD Holds Final Meeting of 2021

The Clovis Unified School District held their final monthly school board meeting of 2021 last Friday afternoon.

The subjects discussed in the meeting were as follows:

The CUSD Board conducted the newest election of officers who will serve until the next annual organization meeting.

Superintendent O’Brien and the Student Representative gave their monthly reports about the key events going on throughout the district.

When the public was given an opportunity to speak, the majority of speakers talked about their disagreement about the future mandate of vaccines for students in Clovis Unified.

Only one public speaker, a student who did not provide their name, spoke about the dress code progress made by the CUSD Board.

A COVID-19 Staff Report was given to provide an update on the number of cases within the district and how the district is looking to prevent future cases. The board had an open discussion about the report and any concerns they might have had about the information provided.

While the dress code has been an ongoing issue, no information has been given as to whether the district will approve the newest dress code updates or not.

To view the entire CUSD School Board Meeting, you can visit the Clovis Unified School District YouTube page.