CUSD gives OK to apply for alternative fuel infrastructure project

The Clovis Unified School District Governing Board approved a resolution to apply for participation in the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Component Project at its meeting on Wednesday.

The application would be submitted to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) and would allow CUSD to participate in an incentive program that is designed to support the development of infrastructure projects for alternative fuel and zero-emission vehicles.

The SJVAPCD is currently offering funding for publicly accessible and private use batter electric charging, hydrogen or Liquefied-to-Compressed Natural Gas infrastructure projects to provide fuel or power for heavy-duty vehicles.

If successfully applied for, applicants will be required to enter into a contract with the SJVAPCD, setting forth specific performance criteria to ensure the compliance with statute and audit requirements, as well as reporting requirements.

Preparation of a contract would begin immediately upon approval of the project by SJVAPCD. The grant will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.

If awarded, the grant will supplement already existing funding from PG&E.

The CUSD project is proposed to include electric fueling infrastructure capable of providing fuel delivery capacity for up to 11 electric buses.