CUSD Elementary School Earns Spot on 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools List

The U.S. Department of Education has named Clovis Unified’s Liberty Elementary School, one of the 30 California schools to the 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools list. The elementary school is the only school in Fresno County to be recognized with the Exemplary High Performing School award.

The award is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

The Department nominates up to 420 schools and holds an awards ceremony every year in Washington, D.C. to honor the National Blue Ribbon Schools. This year’s event is set for November 14 and 15.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program has recognized over 9,000 schools since the start of the program in 1982.

For more information, https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.