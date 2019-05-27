CUSD dominates the 101st CIF State Track and Field Championships

For the first time ever, both the boys and girls team titles at the CIF State Track and Field Championships were won by Clovis Unified teams. In front of 18,021 on Friday and Saturday, Clovis North and Buchanan reigned supreme.

The Broncos’ boys team scored 41 points while the Buchanan girls team scored 50 in 16 events at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams took home their first state titles in school history. The Bears’ boys team took 10th place as well.

Caleb Foster’s all-around performance helped the Broncos separate themselves from the pack. Foster collected two first-place medals in the long jump, with a distance of 25 feet, and in the triple jump, where Foster bested the competition, including Clovis West athlete Dante Chachere who wound up in fourth.

Foster also collected a second-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles and ended his historic state run as an anchor for the Broncos’ relay team that scored a second-place finish. Naythn Scruggs placed sixth in the 100-meter race and Isaiah Galindo recorded a seventh-place finish in the 3,200.

In 16 events, the Buchanan girls also made history Saturday night. With 50 points scored, the Bears nearly doubled second-place Silver Creek who had 28 points.

Shelby Daniele stole the show with her Central Section record 200-meter sprint, which was the second-fastest ever. Buchanan’s Meagen Lowe and Corie Smith placed well in the long-distance races, and Haley Abirached placed second place in the triple jump.

Maren Butler placed 10th in the shot put and Haley Barham just missed a top-ten finish in the pole vault, finishing 11th. Clovis West Golden Eagles’ pole vaulter Elizabeth Funk came in fifth place in the same event.

Lowe took second in the 1,600, setting a school record with a 4:43.61 time and third in the 3,200, while Smith took home second place in the same 3,200 race. Lowe and Smith’s run in the 3,200 sealed the Bears state title.

For the Buchanan boys, Christian Johnson and Kyler Van Grouw came in second and third in the discus event.

Find out more results here.

Boys Team Results:

Clovis North 41 Monterey Trail 27 Jesuit 24 Long Beach Poly 20 Madison (SD) 20 Loyola 20 Newbury Park 20 Notre Dame (SO) 18 Clayton Valley 18 Buchanan 17

Girls Team Results:

1. Buchanan 50

2. Silver Creek 28

3. Long Beach Poly 25

4. Calabasas 25

5. Wilson, Long Beach 23

6. Liberty, Bakersfield 21

7. Fowler 20

8. Roosevelt 16

9. Coronado 16

10. Serra 15