CUSD Continues In-Class Learning, Honor Long-time Boardmembers

Clovis Unified School District held a special school board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The meeting began with the board recognizing the Elks Lodge for their annual Thanksgiving basket giveaways for families in need. They presented a plaque as a token of appreciation for providing their positive impact on the community over the last 40 years.

The board also held a farewell ceremony for the outgoing board members, Chris Casado, a 12-year board member, and Ginny Hovsepian, a member since 1991. Both received a plaque for their service on the school board.

New board members, Yolanda Moore and David DeFrank will be replacing the two in a swearing-in ceremony in December.

Hovsepian will be retiring this year from the board. She was also given a parting gift from her fellow members.

An important topic that was discussed was the progress of in-person instruction following Fresno County reverting back to the purple tier.

Last month on October 14, CUSD was granted a waiver to allow students back into school. This waiver also stated that regardless of the tier, the school district will continue to allow their in-class/distance learning hybrid schedule.

At least 4,000 primary students and 1,100 secondary students are scheduled to return to school by November 30.

The Department of Public Health has deemed CUSD safe in terms of following the COVID-19 protocols, which CUSD says they are doubling down on. This includes mask-wearing, sanitation, and 6-feet of social distancing.

Temperature checks are being implemented for students when entering school busses. Extra precaution is being taken for special needs students.

CUSD is working towards getting more efficient thermometers for the transit busses to ensure correct temperatures and accuracy.

Schools that are utilizing an AM/PM schedule will provide students with two meals a day. Students who are still online learning will have the option to pick up food to take home.

For more information on meal pick up locations, visit the CUSD at www.cusd.com.

CUSD is looking forward to bringing back some student activities like Visual and Performing Arts through the purchase of personal protective equipment.

This equipment will include a specialized mask for wearing while playing instruments. In addition, they will have specialized masks for choir.

CUSD plans to continue their hybrid schedule while monitoring COVID-19 data as reported by Fresno County.