CUSD board votes to honor recently retired Police Chief

The Clovis Unified School District governing board passed a motion at its meeting on Wednesday night, Aug. 14 to honor and commemorate the career of recently retired Clovis Chief of Police Matt Basgall.

Basgall, who officially retired August 2, spent 29 years in law enforcement, dating back to 1990. In 2002, Basgall was promoted to Corporal, Sergeant in 2006, Lieutenant in 2008, Captain in 2010, and he spent the last five years as Chief of Police.

“Having grown up in Clovis, this is my home,” Basgall said to the members of the board at the meeting. “I love the fact that I was able to serve the community. I was able to finish a career, make it through a career in law enforcement, which in today’s age, is just awesome.”

Basgall was presented a plaque detailing his career and thanking him for his service to the community of Clovis.

The CUSD board passed several other motions during the proceeding, including “authorizing Clovis Unified to ratify agreements for one non-public school and three residential facilities to address the unique educational needs of District students with special needs.”

The board passed a motion to authorize the Superintendent or designee to enter an agreement with the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District for Drainage Facility Development regarding the implementation of a storm drainage and flood control master plan for the Janet L. Young Elementary school site.

The board also authorized the Superintendent or designee to enter an agreement with Gonzalez Architects for architectural design services for the Clovis East High School Technical Education Agriscience, Ornamental Horticulture Project.