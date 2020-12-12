CUSD Board Swear-in New Members, Plans to Continue In-Class Learning

Clovis Unified School District held their special annual board meeting earlier today. The meeting is held on the second Friday of December.

New incoming boardmembers Yolanda Moore and David DeFrank were sworn in as well as re-elected members, Steven Fogg and Hugh Awtrey.

“Having different backgrounds is really going to help us. I have a lot of trust in the board, and I look forward to serving the next four years,” said Hugh Awtrey, boardmember.

The main discussion was in-person learning while in the purple tier.

Prior to the Hybrid-Schedule, a survey was conducted for CUSD parents.

The survey showed there was a divide between parents who wanted their children back in school and others who wanted to remain online.

“We are never going to come up with a plan that makes everyone happy,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

Superintendent O’Farrell also reported zero transmissions of COVID-19 since returning to campus.

“Kudos to our teachers, our kids, our families and our administrators because these plans are comprehensive,” said O’farrell.

CUSD has seen success with every safety protocol implemented. Such as temperature checks, entering and exiting school procedures, drop offs and pickups, hand sanitation, etc.

CUSD plans to continue with the three school models, the Flex model, the Clovis Connect, and the Hybrid Schedule model.