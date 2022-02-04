CUSD Board President Susan Hatmaker Resigns

CUSD Trustee and Board President Susan Hatmaker announced her resignation on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in a joint statement with CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Brien.

According to the statement, her resignation is due to her relocating out of the area where she has served since 2018, northwest Fresno area 1.

“A necessary move of my residence outside of the northwest Fresno area that I have proudly represented since 2018 has led me to announce my departure from the Clovis Unified School Board,” said Ms. Hatmaker. “I am saddened to make this announcement. This school district is where I have devoted my life, where I have raised my family, and where I built my legal practice, and it will always be close to my heart and soul.”

Superintendent O’Brien in the statement expressed gratitude and appreciation for Hatmaker’s accomplishments while serving as board president.

“Ms. Hatmaker is a thoughtful leader whose heart for our students and knowledge of California law served Clovis Unified’s community extremely well over the course of her three and a half years on the school board. During unprecedented times, Ms. Hatmaker brought to the Governing Board a resolve to do right by our staff and students, courage to make difficult choices in hard times, and the willingness to be a reflective and intentional decision-maker while we charted the unnavigated territory of a global pandemic.”

The CUSD Governing Board will be discussing options on filling Hatmaker’s seat at the February 16 meeting. In the interim, current Vice President Tiffany Stoker Madsen will assume Board President responsibilities.