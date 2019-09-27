CUSD Board Meeting Focuses

The Clovis Unified School District held a lively meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at which many items were discussed, including current information gathering being conducted through the School Assessment and Review Team (SART).

This information will be used to put forward a possible bond measure on the next ballot.

During the open discussion period, student Abby Akande addressed the board. She brought attention to the outdated textbooks students are using, some of which report that George W. Bush was the sitting President.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell assured her that the district would look into the situation and address it.

The Board then voted on the closed session matters which included the transferring of Clovis North Deputy Principal, Tami Graham, to Principal of Copper Hills Elementary School.

Finally, after much discussion over the wording of item #4602, Gifts and Donations Policy, it was agreed that the policy should be amended before voting on it.

This policy is meant to protect CUSD from those who would try to raise funds in the name of the school district through crowd sourcing or GoFundMe campaigns for fraudulent purposes.

The next district board meeting is set for Oct 9, 2019.