CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

Michael Ford
Photo courtesy Buchanan Activities Twitter.

Twelve athletes from Buchanan, Clovis and Clovis North put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon as they signed their official letters of intent to continue their educational and athletic careers at the collegiate level, including Clovis High wrestler and Central Section title holder Valeree Orne.

Ornee is Clovis’ first female wrestler to sign an NLI, according to a Clovis Unified School District news release.

The following is a list of the athletes that are signing.

Buchanan High

McKenna Chenny, track and field, Northern Arizona University
C.J. Jones, football, Fresno State
Kelsey McKenney, water polo, Fresno State

Clovis High

Logan Avina Barajas, wrestling, Menlo College
Tyler Gianakopulos, wrestling, Cal Poly
Jesslyn McCave, soccer, UC Bakersfield
Valeree Ornelas, wrestling, Southern Oregon University
Giano Petrucelli, wrestling, US Air Force
Brooklin Woolf, soccer, Fresno State

Clovis North High

Cason Brownell, baseball, The Master’s University
Nolan Inouye, baseball, The Master’s University
Cooper Wenzel, soccer, CSU Northridge

Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism.

