CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

Twelve athletes from Buchanan, Clovis and Clovis North put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon as they signed their official letters of intent to continue their educational and athletic careers at the collegiate level, including Clovis High wrestler and Central Section title holder Valeree Orne.

Ornee is Clovis’ first female wrestler to sign an NLI, according to a Clovis Unified School District news release.

The following is a list of the athletes that are signing.

Buchanan High

McKenna Chenny, track and field, Northern Arizona University

C.J. Jones, football, Fresno State

Kelsey McKenney, water polo, Fresno State

Clovis High

Logan Avina Barajas, wrestling, Menlo College

Tyler Gianakopulos, wrestling, Cal Poly

Jesslyn McCave, soccer, UC Bakersfield

Valeree Ornelas, wrestling, Southern Oregon University

Giano Petrucelli, wrestling, US Air Force

Brooklin Woolf, soccer, Fresno State

Clovis North High

Cason Brownell, baseball, The Master’s University

Nolan Inouye, baseball, The Master’s University

Cooper Wenzel, soccer, CSU Northridge