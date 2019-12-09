Clovis Unified Announces Crystal Award Winners

Clovis Unified School District named 30 faculty members from elementary, middle and high schools across the district as winners of its prestigious Crystal Award.
Crystal Award recipients are nominated each year and selected by a panel of CUSD employees who judge nominees based on their demonstration of the school district’s core values and their commitment and passion to their work.
Any full-time or part-time employee may be nominated as long as they have worked for the school district for a minimum of five years or worked in their current position for two years.
“The Crystal Awards seek to honor exceptional Clovis Unified employees,” CUSD Director of Communications Kelly Avants said. “Specifically, all Crystal Award recipients had to show that they are living out Clovis Unified’s core values and that their “above and beyond” commitment and passion for their work is moving the District Strategic Plan Aims (Maximizing Achievement for ALL Students; Operating with Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness; and Hiring, Developing, Sustaining and Valuing a Diverse Workforce) forward.”
The winners will be celebrated at the annual Crystal Awards Gala Feb. 26, 2020, at the CUSD Performing Arts Center.
This year’s winners can be found below:
- Sandy Baty, Library Tech, Century Elementary
- Kelly Bettencourt, Teacher, Buchanan High
- Karen Boone, Learning Director, Clovis West High
- Jesse Ceron, School Resource Officer I, Kastner Intermediate
- Derrick Davis, Teacher, Clovis East High
- Kathleen DeLuca, Teacher, Fancher Creek Elementary
- Dina Emerzian, Teacher SDC, Pinedale Elementary
- Gary Foster, Building Automation Systems (BAS) Analyst II, Facilities Department
- Heather Fullbright, Campus Catering Supervisor I, Miramonte Elementary
- Karen Gonzales, Teacher, Fort Washington Elementary
- Jennifer Johnson, School Office Supervisor, Red Bank Elementary
- Sherri Johnson, Teacher, Cole Elementary
- Kevin Kerney, Principal, Reagan Educational Center
- Ray Lassor, Vehicle Mechanic II, Sierra Outdoor School
- Kristy LeBoeuf, Campus Catering Supervisor II, Clovis West High
- Jennifer Mau, Senior GIS/Resource Teacher, Nelson Elementary
- Andrea Melton, Campus Club Lead Instructor II, Child Development
- Danny Munster, Transition Specialist, Clovis West High
- Jeri Olson, Teacher, Clovis East High
- Sally Palermo, Senior Administrative Assistant, Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability
- Stephanie Patterson, Teacher, Liberty Elementary
- Crystal Rodriguez, Guidance Learning Specialist, Clovis Adult Education
- Ella Shasky, Resource Specialist, Dry Creek Elementary
- Jose Vargas, Assistant Director of Bands, Clovis North Educational Center
- Manuel Vigil, Lead Custodian, Clovis East High
- Erin Waer, Principal, Boris Elementary
- Steve Ward, Legislative Analyst, Superintendent’s Office
- Erika Whitney, Preschool Program Supervisor, Child Development
- Christine Williams, Teacher, Mountain View Elementary
- David Williams, Teacher, Gateway High