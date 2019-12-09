Clovis Unified Announces Crystal Award Winners

Clovis Unified School District named 30 faculty members from elementary, middle and high schools across the district as winners of its prestigious Crystal Award.

Crystal Award recipients are nominated each year and selected by a panel of CUSD employees who judge nominees based on their demonstration of the school district’s core values and their commitment and passion to their work.

Any full-time or part-time employee may be nominated as long as they have worked for the school district for a minimum of five years or worked in their current position for two years.

“The Crystal Awards seek to honor exceptional Clovis Unified employees,” CUSD Director of Communications Kelly Avants said. “Specifically, all Crystal Award recipients had to show that they are living out Clovis Unified’s core values and that their “above and beyond” commitment and passion for their work is moving the District Strategic Plan Aims (Maximizing Achievement for ALL Students; Operating with Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness; and Hiring, Developing, Sustaining and Valuing a Diverse Workforce) forward.”

The winners will be celebrated at the annual Crystal Awards Gala Feb. 26, 2020, at the CUSD Performing Arts Center.

This year’s winners can be found below:

Sandy Baty, Library Tech, Century Elementary

Kelly Bettencourt, Teacher, Buchanan High

Karen Boone, Learning Director, Clovis West High

Jesse Ceron, School Resource Officer I, Kastner Intermediate

Derrick Davis, Teacher, Clovis East High

Kathleen DeLuca, Teacher, Fancher Creek Elementary

Dina Emerzian, Teacher SDC, Pinedale Elementary

Gary Foster, Building Automation Systems (BAS) Analyst II, Facilities Department

Heather Fullbright, Campus Catering Supervisor I, Miramonte Elementary

Karen Gonzales, Teacher, Fort Washington Elementary

Jennifer Johnson, School Office Supervisor, Red Bank Elementary

Sherri Johnson, Teacher, Cole Elementary

Kevin Kerney, Principal, Reagan Educational Center

Ray Lassor, Vehicle Mechanic II, Sierra Outdoor School

Kristy LeBoeuf, Campus Catering Supervisor II, Clovis West High

Jennifer Mau, Senior GIS/Resource Teacher, Nelson Elementary

Andrea Melton, Campus Club Lead Instructor II, Child Development

Danny Munster, Transition Specialist, Clovis West High

Jeri Olson, Teacher, Clovis East High

Sally Palermo, Senior Administrative Assistant, Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability

Stephanie Patterson, Teacher, Liberty Elementary

Crystal Rodriguez, Guidance Learning Specialist, Clovis Adult Education

Ella Shasky, Resource Specialist, Dry Creek Elementary

Jose Vargas, Assistant Director of Bands, Clovis North Educational Center

Manuel Vigil, Lead Custodian, Clovis East High

Erin Waer, Principal, Boris Elementary

Steve Ward, Legislative Analyst, Superintendent’s Office

Erika Whitney, Preschool Program Supervisor, Child Development

Christine Williams, Teacher, Mountain View Elementary

David Williams, Teacher, Gateway High