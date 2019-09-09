Crush Womens Soccer Defeats Cañada 4-2 in Home Opener

The Clovis Community College Women’s soccer program held its home opener on Friday, defeating Cañada 4-2 with the help of Karyme Hernandez and her three goals.

From start to finish, the Crush womens soccer team were searching for goals. Led by Hernandez and her hattrick, the Crush were able to race past the visitors.

Former Buchanan Bear Leslie Zepeda also got on the score sheet late in the game.

Hernandez opened her account in the 10th minute, followed by a second goal in less than two and a half minutes. Her nose for goal was evident after two goals in a span of three minutes.

The second goal was scored by Hernandez, but was created by former Clovis North standout Alexa Patton.

The Crush were held at two goals for the rest of the first half and into the second, until the 60th minute.

Zepeda scored the third goal of the match after Hernandez saw her run on the top of the box, before sending in a perfectly-weighted pass into the final third where Zepeda was waiting.

She slotted the ball home for the Crush’s third goal.

And 16 minutes later, Hernandez got back onto the scoresheet and completed her hattrick. The freshman and former Washington Union player used her head and guided the ball past the Cañada goalkeeper for the score.

The win helps the Crush get back into the in column after two losses and a draw to open the season.