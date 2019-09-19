Crush Womens Soccer Almost Upset Undefeated Lake Tahoe

Despite the uneven start to the 2019 season for the Clovis Crush womens soccer team, Clovis almost came away with a come-from-behind victory over the undefeated Lake Tahoe Coyotes at home on Wednesday.

Five goals in the second half contributed to a tense, back-and-forth affair down the stretch. Ashley Derby and Brianna Garcia were able to get on the scoresheet late, but couldn’t overcome the Coyotes surge after the break.

So far through seven games, the Crush womens soccer team has won two, lost four and tied once.

However, three out of their four defeats have come by a single goal. Overall, the Crush have been right there in almost all of their matches, including against the undefeated Coyotes.

After a calm first half, both teams entered the half with more to give on the pitch.

And just three minutes into the second half, Lake Tahoe were the first to show what they had left in the tank.

Alexandra Trinidad slotted home the Coyotes first chance of the second half, giving Lake Tahoe a 1-0 lead and a momentum boost in a close match.

The Coyotes weren’t finished as the Crush committed a foul inside their penalty area, allowing Lauren Wolcott to step up, extending the Coyotes lead 2-0 on her penalty kick.

And just two minutes later in the 57th minute, Trinidad grabbed her second of the game.

Lake Tahoe led 3-0, but the Crush came roaring back.

Despite the scoreline, the Crush were back in a groove and their play was punctuated with a powerful finish from Derby, as the ball ricocheted off the post and in for the Crush’s first goal of the game, 3-1.

Garcia then followed up with a second goal in the final 20 minutes of the match, but the Crush couldn’t muster a final chance as the Coyotes from Lake Tahoe narrowly escape, 3-2.