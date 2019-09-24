Crush Continue Dominant Start After Five-Goal Shutout

After suffering their first loss of the season against Antelope Valley last week, the Clovis Crush (5-1-1) mens soccer team bounced back with a team-effort, five-goal victory against Chabot-Hayward (3-3-1) at home on Friday.

Led by former Buchanan Bear Tyler Ferguson, who had two goals in the match and Saul Allen Sanchez, who had a goal and an assist, the Crush continue their hot start to the season that sees them ranked No. 7 in the state.

The game opened up on even terms, but as Crush head coach Chad McCarty brought on another former Buchanan Bear – Jordan Wilkins, who finished with two assists – the game began to turn in their favor.

Wilkins sprinted down the right wing, while Alton Yokely followed the run of play through the heart of the Chabot final third.

Yokley made a run and Wilkins found the Crush forward who buried the chance, giving Clovis the first lead of the game in the 21st minute.

Leading 1-0, the Crush continued to pressure the Chabot backline. Ryan Rosas swung through the ball near the Chabot goal, deflecting off the visiting team and into their own net for the own goal.

The Crush led 2-0 before half-hour mark.

After dominating the first half, both in shots and possession, the Crush only wanted more.

Sanchez found Ferguson on his first goal of the day after an inch-perfect pass released the winger 3-0, but before the third goal of the night, Chabot penalty taker Mehsam Sultani sailed the ball, one of only two clear chances for the visitor all afternoon.

As fortune would have it, the Crush were awarded their own penalty kick, allowing Ferguson to step up and dispatch the ball.

Clovis had a 4-0 lead and put the icing on the cake after Sanchez scored in the 88th minute.