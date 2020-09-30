Creek Fire Updates: 307K Acres Burned, 44% Containment

The high temperatures and dry conditions continue to fuel the Creek Fire, now at 307,051 acres burned with 44 percent containment.

There has been a report of 3 firefighters injured. There is lower personnel working on the fire, it is at 1,837 due to a revised count for duplication that occurred in the tracking system. The number of personnel working the ground has had any significant changes.

Weather conditions continue to have low humidity with light winds and heat that can cause flare ups and spotting in some areas.

There is increased fire activity in the eastern region of the 80 Road and Potter Pass. Red Fir, lodgepole pine, and sparser fuels in the area are expected to slow the fire.

Fire crews are continuing to patrol and control fire lines, mopping up hot spots and providing defense measures for threatened structures. Heavy equipment is limited at some areas due to the terrain. Helicopter support is assisting ground crews in those areas.

CAL Fire has also reported their Incident Command Post at Sierra High School will be relocating to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at 808 Fourth St starting Thursday, Oct. 1.

For up to date information regarding the Creek Fire, go to www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.