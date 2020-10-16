Creek Fire Update: Over 344K Acres, 60% Contained

The single largest wild fire in state history, the Creek Fire, is still burning in eastern Fresno and Madera Counties.

The state recently requested a major disaster declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to help provide relief for those impacted by the wild fires burning across the state.

FEMA responded on October 15, denying the state’s request.

Upon hearing FEMA’s response, local leaders and state officials reached out to President Donald Trump for help. The president would eventually reverse FEMA’s decision and approve the state’s major disaster declaration request.

The Creek Fire has burned 344,042 acres with a 60 percent containment. There are currently 987 personnel battling the fire.

In the south zone of the fire, CAL Fire reported fire activity near the Cassidy Meadow and south of the San Joaquin River near Junction Bluffs areas. A planned firing operation was cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

There are currently 251 miles of fire suppression lines across the souther region that crews are continuing to repair and manage.

Warm and dry temperatures are higher than seasonal temperatures but is expected to cool down a bit by early next week. Light winds and low humidity will expected into the weekend. Due to this, smoke will be confined into the drainages and valleys contributing to poor visibility and air quality.

To get the latest information on the Creek Fire, visit www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/fresno-county-emergency.