Creek Fire Update: Nears 380K Acres, 95% Contained

After four months and 379,895 acres burned, the Creek Fire is currently at 96% containment.

The fire has been recorded as the single largest wildfire in California history. It first broke out on September 4 in the Big Creek drainage area.

Coming into December, there is an expectation of snow and rain. It is a waiting game. Crews are hoping for heavy precipitation to come to help extinguish the rest of the fire.

Fire crews are currently on hold to extinguish the last of the fire. The fire is in a rocky and steep high elevation area where trucks and heavy equipment cannot reach.

The containment date was set for this past Monday. It has now been pushed back to December 31.

The Creek Fire displaced about 45,000 people, at least 900 homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to secure funding from the state to clean up any damages the fire has caused.

For anyone that has been affected due to the Creek Fire, FEMA offers public assistance that provides federal grants to help those in natural disasters.