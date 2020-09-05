Creek Fire Triggers Evacuation Order

The Creek Fire has triggered an evacuation order for all visitors and residents in the Shaver Lake, Sierra Camp, and Big Creek area. Those with pets and livestock are to leave immediately.

The fire began yesterday evening at 6:44 p.m. and has burned over 5,000 acres according to Sierra National Forest officials. It started in the Big Creek draining area between Huntington Lake, Big Creek, and Shaver Lake.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) has closed Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Rd. and at the top of the four lanes at Cressman’s.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.