Creek Fire: Snowfall Over the Weekend Slowed Fire

Tori Lavon
The snowfall over the weekend has helped slow the fire but isn’t enough. At lower elevations, it was enough to diminish small fire activities. (Sierra National Forest)

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the mountains received its first snowfall; even with a foot of snow, the Creek Fire is still ongoing.

At 4,000 feet high, it snowed and lower elevation, there was rainfall, enough to diminish small fire activities.

“A foot of snow is nice, but it’s not that much precipitation,” says Bryon Kimball, Incident Fire Behavior Analyst.

Residents in the area and personnel working in the area are warned to take caution of slippery roads.

The cold weather has reduced fire behavior, but the air is still dry and not retaining enough moisture to impact the fire.

“Until we get 5 or 6 inches of precipitation and get moisture to penetrate those heavy fuels,” says Kimball.

Acres burned have reached up to 379,729 acres with 70% containment. The containment date is set to November 15; the initial date was October 15.

Forty-three miles North West of Clovis, the Bullfrog fire has been 100% contained; any incident information was updated on November 9.

Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

