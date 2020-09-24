Creek Fire Reaches 291K Acres, 34% Contained

Creek Fire has reached 291,426 acres burned with a containment of 34 percent.

According to CAL Fire, the fire continues to be active in the Fresno County region. South of Mount Tom, the flames continued to work its way towards Portal Forebay. In the eastern and southern areas, fire is moving east with some short range spotting towards Dinkey Creek Wilderness.

The overnight low humidity helped the fire burn out interior islands and has stayed within the burn perimeter.

With light winds and low humidity, smoke is back in the lower drainage and canyons but is expected to clear. Temperatures this weekend are looking to be up which will increase fire behavior.

Containment remains a high priority with the use of heavy equipment and ground crews clearing up debris and reinforcing fire lines. Crews will also be continuing to mop up hot spots and providing defense for structures threatened by the fire.

Fresno County has also set up a new website that provides information and resources to Creek Fire victims, Fresno County Recovers.

To get the latest updates on the Creek Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.