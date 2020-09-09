Creek Fire Reaches 163,000 Acres, More Evacuations Issued

The Creek Fire has reached 163,138 acres and continues to grow as of this morning. Strong winds throughout the night played a factor in the growth.

Structural damages caused by the fire has consumed 60 residential homes, 20 minor structural damages, and two commercial buildings including historic general store Cressman’s.

Cressman’s has been a favorite pit stop for locals and visitors for over 100 years.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following communities: Tollhouse, Burrough Valley, Cold Sprigs Rancheria, Watts Valley Road from Pittman Hill to Maxon Road, Maxon Road to Trimmer Springs Road, Pittman Hill to Humphrey’s Station to Sample Road including all tertiary roads.

In a press conference last night, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brandon Purcell gave an update on evacuations of the people stuck in the temporary refuge zones at Sierra Marina, China Peak and Camp Edison.

“Throughout the last 48 hours or so, we have removed approximately 200 people from these temporary areas,” says Purcell.

Those evacuations not only safely removed hikers, campers, and pets but also deputy sheriffs and Fresno PD officers. There was one death reported but it was determined that the person died of natural causes and not from the fire.

Purcell also addressed the evacuation orders stating that they are still in effect and mentioned new evacuation warnings.

“We are still not allowing anyone in or out of those areas,” says Purcell. “Currently, we have a warning for lower portion of Prather down to Millerton Lake road.”

Meteorologist Ryan Walbrum from the National Weather Service gave updates on the weather conditions and fire behavior as winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts above 50 mph.

“We predominantly get west winds around here but right now, we’re the opposite situation, We’re dealing with eastern new winds and what’s that doing its winds are pushing the fire towards the communities like North Fork, Auberry, and Shaver Lake towards Prather,” says Walbrum. “For Thursday and into the weekend, the weather conditions do look more favorable, we’ll get some cooler temperatures and high humidities and lighter winds.”

To stay up to date with the Creek Fire, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.