Creek Fire Grows to 45,000 Acres with Zero Containment

The Creek Fire has grown significantly from 5,000 acres to 45,500 acres since yesterday. The fire crossed to both sides of San Joaquin and Mammoth Pool area. Triggering more evacuations.

There is currently zero containment so far according to the Sierra National Forest. Highway 168 is closed 2.7 miles east of Prather below the four lanes. There is no access to Shaver Lake.

First responders with the assist of the California Army National Guard has evacuated 207 people in the area.

There are currently 800 personnel from all over the state assisting in the fight against the Creek Fire. Clovis Police are also assisting, patrolling the Shaver Lake area homes and cabins. Clovis Fire has engines and 15 firefighters on the terrain.

Crews on the scene will be dealing with steep rugged terrain, heavy fuel loading, very dry conditions, and high temperatures throughout the Labor Day weekend.

The Creek Fire began at 6:44 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 at the Big Creek drainage area between Huntington Lake, Big Creek, and Shaver Lake.

Smoke, ash, and bad air quality is expected, Valley residents are advise to stay indoors and avoid any outside activity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. For updates on the Creek Fire, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.