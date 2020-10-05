Creek Fire: Burns 322k Acres, More Evacuation Orders Issued

The Creek Fire has been raging across Fresno and Madera counties for over 30 days and has burned over 322,089 acres. Containment is at 48 percent with 2,066 personnel battling the fire.

The fire has destroyed 851 buildings with thousands more being threatened.

The Sierra National Forest (SNF) will be continuing to allow residents to temporarily return to their homes or properties to retrieve belongings this coming weekend.

The western portion of the south zone was relatively quiet last night according to Don Fregulia, CAL Fire Operation Section Chief.

“Infrared information that we got last night shows very little heat down there,” says Fregulia. “We continue to be in the area, answer calls for patrol, mop up, pull hose as well as do suppression repair.”

Unfortunately, the eastern portion of the fire was very active last night, ground crews battled the fire heavily at Mono Hot Springs area.

“An active area we had there last night, we had quite a bit of fire,” says Fregulia. “We were successful out there last night at Mono Hot Springs, we got the fire most of the way around Mono Meadows.”

An evacuation order has been issued for two zones in the southeast and northeast area of Florence Lake. Yesterday afternoon, the Creek Fire spotted south of Kaiser Pass Road at the turn off to Florence Lake Road. The order went in effect at 7 a.m. today.

Highway 168 is closed at Kaiser Pass Road.

Weather conditions are warm and dry which will give the fire a stable environment. Temperatures are above season averages but are looking to be cooler towards mid-week. Poor ventilation in the southeastern regions of the fire will have smoke shading throughout the day.

For more information on the Creek Fire, please go to www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/fresno-county-emergency.