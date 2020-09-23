Creek Fire Burns 286K Acres, Largest Single Fire in State History

The Creek Fire which began on September 4 in the Big Creek Drainage area, has now grown to 286,519 acres with 32 percent containment. The fire is now the largest single fire in California, according to CAL Fire.

The fire has destroyed over 855 structures with 6,723 structures threatened. There are 3,106 personnel currently battling the fire.

The fire continues to be active last night in the Mount Tom area progressing towards Portal Forebay in the South Zone. The eastern region, the fire is continuing towards Dinkey Lake Wilderness.

In the south region, the fire burned actively along the control lines. The fire is expected to slow in the higher elevations with rock outcroppings.

Current temperatures are lower going into the fall season, smoke is settling in the canyons and low areas. With light winds and lower humidity, the smoke is expected to clear by mid-afternoon.

Today’s efforts from CAL Fire is tactical patrol in the all areas. Meaning, mopping up open flames, smoke, smoldering as well as providing defense for threatened structures. Improving lines and containment by utilizing heavy equipment and ground crews to clear debris and remove fuels from the current lines.

Full containment is still expected to be October 15, 2020. For updates on the Creek Fire, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.