Creek Fire: Burned over 220,025 Acres, 18 percent Contained

The Creek Fire that started Sept. 4 has burned 220,025 acres and is 18 percent contained as of Sept. 16. There are currently 2,878 personnels working on the fire.

In the South Zone, the fire has backed down the slope and in result, the fire is making slope runs and torching anything that is in the way.

Cold fronts are rolling in making the next two days less smokey, but will remain warm and humid.

In 48 hours, the fire spread to road infrastructures west of Tollhouse, at least 702 structures have been damaged in the fire or destroyed.

Plan in action is to patrol the structures that are burning to make sure the fire lines are not spreading. Also making sure that trees that fall, do not impose the control lines.

Safety zones have been set up on the south side of the fire for first responders to pull back and recuperate and strategize. Safety is priority in case the fire becomes too hazardous, personnel are taking precaution by having these indicators set up to debrief.

Southwest winds have been expected.

“Many many days we have been predicting this. We are getting that mopped up so we don’t have any fire spread going into the unburnt area of below Shaver and the communities,” says Mike Wink, Cal Fire Incident Manager team 1, Operations Section Chief.

No additional fire has spread Northside of Huntington Lake near China Peak. There are a lot of spot fires near Huntington, but no continuous burns. That is a good sign that vegetation will not be incinerated in that area.

The estimated day of containment still remains October 15, 2020.

The Bullfrog Fire, which has burned 900 acres and growing, is a separate incident not far from the Creek Fire.