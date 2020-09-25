Creek Fire at Standstill, No Growth

Tori Lavon
The Creek Fire is at a standstill of a total of 291,426 acres. The Fire is now 36 percent contained with 3,085 personnel, which includes 16 helicopters.

The Fire did make short runs catching single and some group tree torching.

Smoke is settling back into the drainage and canyons; it is more apparent in the dense earlier mornings before dissipating in the afternoon.

Hot to warm temperatures are expected this weekend, which is a factor to the fuel since a dry climate with limited humanity helps the ability to ignite trees and bush.

Shaver Lake has experienced little change, control lines are holding up strong in that region. More than 1,000 trees need to be cut down before, and residents can re-enter in the area.

Dinkey Creek to China Peak, there is no fire movement, but expect there to be interior pockets on the ground level, which is hot material like branches and bush smoldering.

At least six more crews have joined from the California National Guard to aid against the Fire.

The Kaiser Pass Road is being a threat in just 24 hours, parallel to the road, the Fire is about one mile from the ranger station. People are advised to stay away from that road. Kaiser is a direct pathway to Mono Hot Springs and Lake Edison.

The Bullfrog fire, which is a separate incident, is now at 40 percent containment. The Fire is at 1,185 acres.

Both fire containment dates remain October 15, 2020

