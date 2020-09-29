Creek Fire at 44% Containment, 305K Acres Burned

The Creek Fire increases to 305,240 acres with a containment of 44 percent as of this morning. There are 3,675 personnel working on the fire, according to CAL Fire.

Current weather conditions this week are looking to be higher than normal, fire crews are expecting fire behavior to be extreme.

In a briefing from CAL Fire, Operation Section Chief Don Fregulia gave positive updates on the south zone in the Jose Basin and Burrough Valley areas.

“Jose Basin down along the bottom of this fire, is looking good,” said Fregulia, “Fire suppression-wise, we’re actually on the ramp down there, we’re starting to pull hose…starting to do some fire suppression repair out there.”

In the Shaver Lake area, Fregulia stated services calls are continuing to be made after residents return home to find stump holes or some areas still smoking.

East of the south zone, fire is active in the China Peak area. Fire crews are controlling the lines, mopping up spots, and continuing to patrol the area.

Northside of Huntington Lake, crews are working directly to contain the fire at the line. Further east of Huntington, fire lines at Kaiser Pass Road are continuing to hold. To the northeast, lines at San Joaquin River are holding, it is being monitored by drone, no crews are in the area due to safety reasons.

Fregulia stated, “[It’s] not safe to put people out here, due to the fact that if the fire were to jump the river and come north, they will have no where to go.”

Full containment of the Creek Fire has been pushed to October 31, 2020. For more information and updates on the fire, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.